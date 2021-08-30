Amara Raja bags CII efficiency award

Hyderabad: Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (ARBL), a leading Industrial and Automotive battery manufacturer, won the 'Excellent Energy Efficient Unit' award at the 22ndNational awards competition hosted virtually by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) from 24 to 27 of August 2021.

The unit locatedat Amara Raja growth corridor at Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh was amongst the top achievers of thishighest recognition award under the Automotive and Engineering category.

The company also won the Innovative Project award at the event for its energy-saving project on Pneumatic Cylinder size optimisation, which was implemented in its small batteries'division plant of ARBL. C Narashimulu Naidu, Chief Operations Officer, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd, said: "Recognitionslike these strengthen our resolve to stay committed to our goals of energy efficiency andenvironmental practices.

I am proud of the entire ARBL team for their collaborative efforts in this direction and would like to congratulate them on this commendable achievement." CII had received over 400 online applications in different categories from 9 sectors.