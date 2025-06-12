Amazon expands community impact, renovates fourth Telangana State Model School in Ranga Reddy district

Today, Amazon announced the inauguration of the newly renovated Telangana Model School and Junior College at Chevella in the Ranga Reddy district, Telangana. The initiative is part of Amazon’s broader commitment to strengthening educational infrastructure and empowering communities across the region.

The renovated school, which serves over 850 students in the district, now features significant civil, electrical, and plumbing upgrades alongside infrastructure additions, with an emphasis on sustainability, and aimed at improving learning outcomes for students. As part of the renovation, Amazon has constructed a new 250-seater dining hall, built a basketball court, provided new classroom furniture, and restored key science facilities, including physics, chemistry, and biology labs. The school library has also been fully revamped with new books, furniture, along with digital tools to support modern learning.

A key addition is the installation of an on-grid 9Kw solar energy system, which aims to make the school more energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable. This is the fourth Telangana Model School that Amazon has supported through its community development initiatives.

Kale Yadaiah, Member of Legislative Assembly, Chevella, Telangana; Anurag Khilnani, Director- Data Center Delivery, Asia-Pacific Region, Amazon; Vikram Sridharan, Director, Infrastructure Public Policy, Asia-Pacific and Japan, Amazon; Shankar Shriram A, HYD Cluster Leader – Infrastructure Operations, Hyderabad, Amazon; along with hundreds of local community members were present for the inauguration.

Saji P.K., Director of Data Center Operations – Asia-Pacific, AWS shares, “Education serves as the foundation for community growth and innovation, which is why today we're pleased to inaugurate the renovated Telangana State Model School and Junior College at Chevella. Over the years, Amazon has consistently focused on making a difference to our communities, especially in areas such as STEAM education, local skills development and sustainability. By enhancing learning environments with upgraded facilities, we're aiming to create opportunities that will benefit students' academic journeys.”

“This school has long been a pillar of our community. With these new facilities, from upgraded labs and furniture to solar-powered infrastructure, students will benefit from a truly modern learning experience. We thank Amazon and all involved for their support in making this vision a reality for our children,” said Kale Yadaiah, Member of Legislative Assembly, Chevella, Telangana.

The inauguration ceremony included a formal handover of the facilities to the school administration, a guided campus tour for dignitaries and guests, ribbon cutting and flag unveiling, and a stage event celebrating community participation.

Earlier in April this year, AWS inaugurated a similar renovation project at Telangana State Model School, Gungal. The project included a new library, a 400 -seater dining hall, 20 kW rooftop solar panels, rainwater harvesting systems, and extensive facility upgrades for over 600 students.

Amazon has actively contributed to education and community development in the region over the years. The company has established 12 Amazon Think Big Spaces, benefiting 1,700 students with modern STEM learning tools. The Data Center Skilling program has trained 110 students in Data Center operations, with 72 successfully securing employment and 90 more currently enrolled.

Amazon has renovated/constructed 25 Anganwadi centres and 20 schools in the region, with two more currently undergoing renovations, and 13 new community libraries have been established to enhance access to education.

The Morning Nutrition Program serves breakfast to 8700 students in government schools across Telangana. Solar power solutions installed in five schools in the region have added a total capacity of 68 KW.