Amazon continues to make significant strides in empowering communities through a variety of impactful initiatives. Amazon has positively impacted more than 7.8 million people nationwide. By leveraging its vast resources and innovative capabilities, Amazon focuses on providing essential education and skills training to underserved populations. Programs such as Amazon Future Engineer aim to bridge the gap in computer science education, offering young students from diverse backgrounds the opportunity to gain crucial skills for their future careers. These educational efforts are complemented by numerous scholarship programs designed to ensure that financial barriers do not become a challenge for access to quality education.

In addition, Amazon announced that it has begun pre-positioning its disaster relief material comprising shelter and hygiene kits, so that the company can respond and provide the relief material to the communities in need in less than 72 hours. To achieve this turnaround, Amazon will use its logistics network to move relief items quickly and efficiently across the country.

Beyond emergency responses, Amazon invests in local communities by promoting health, hygiene, and entrepreneurship. Special emphasis is placed on creating job opportunities for women and individuals with disabilities, highlighting the company’s commitment to fostering inclusive economic growth.

Manish Tiwary, Vice President and Country Manager for Amazon India, said, “At Amazon, our success is fundamentally linked to the well-being of the communities we serve. We are committed to making a lasting impact and will continue to leverage our resources for the greater good and strive to be the good neighbour for the communities we live and work in.”

Amazon is committed to promoting health and hygiene awareness through targeted campaigns. So far, we have touched the lives of over 20,000 women and girls. Additionally, we are enabling entrepreneurship in this space by setting up sanitary napkin production units in several cities including cities like Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bangalore. These manufacturing units not only provides sustainable livelihood solutions for 60 rural women through a cost-effective model but also ensures the availability of environmentally responsible products for over 2000 rural women and girls in their neighborhoods.

In 2023, Amazon.in, in partnership with Sarthak Educational Trust launched the Global Resource Center (GRC). Since then, Amazon.in has trained over 10,000 beneficiaries and have provided employment opportunities to over 6000 People with Disabilities (PWDs) with a monthly remuneration of up to INR 20,000 and assists with travel and accommodation.

As part of Global Month of Volunteering which is from May 1st to May 31st 2024, Amazon is focusing on oeducation, food security, sustainability, and women's empowerment. With over 150 events nationwide and partnerships with more than 40 non-profits, there are countless ways for Amazon employees to get involved. So far, over 35,000 employees have volunteered in several activities.

Furthermore, Amazon’s impact extends to supporting local artisans and small businesses. For instance, the introduction of an app that helped revitalize the traditional weaving industry in Pochampally showcases Amazon’s innovative approach to community support. By providing tools and platforms for local artisans to reach wider markets, Amazon not only preserves cultural heritage but also enhances economic opportunities for these communities.

Overall, Amazon’s comprehensive community impact strategy underscores its commitment to leveraging technology and resources to drive positive change and support sustainable development across various sectors. The company’s ongoing efforts demonstrate a clear dedication to creating lasting benefits for communities around the world where its employees live and work.