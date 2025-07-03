Amazon India announces Prime Day 2025 Deals

· Three days, three times the excitement: This year, Prime Day 2025 brings the biggest deals, amazing launches, entertainment and savings like never before!

· New launches and deals from top brands: Prime members will get early access to thousands of new product launches from over 400 top Indian & global brands along across categories including Smartphones, Electronics and Appliances, Fashion, Beauty products, Home and Kitchen essentials, Grocery and more

· Exciting offers from leading partner banks: Save Big with 10% savings on payment using ICICI Bank Credit & Debit cards, SBI Credit Cards and EMI transactions on ICICI Bank Credit Cards and SBI Credit Cards*

· Blockbuster Entertainment: Prime Video announces an exciting line-up of 17 Indian and international series and movies across multiple languages leading up to this Prime Day. Prime members can enjoy the best of entertainment from India and across the world, including from the US, Japan and Korea

Amazon India today announced the most anticipated Prime Day 2025 deals, exclusively for Prime members. Starting from 12:00 AM on July 12 to 11:59 PM on July 14, shoppers can look forward to 72 hours of non-stop shopping, unbeatable deals, and blockbuster entertainment. Whether you're looking to upgrade your tech, refresh your wardrobe or home, Prime Day brings fantastic savings across categories including Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, TVs, Appliances, Amazon Devices, Fashion and Beauty, Home and Kitchen, Furniture, Everyday Essentials, and much more. It's the perfect time to shop, indulge, and make the most of your Prime membership with offers curated specially for Prime members. Customers can save big with 10% savings on payments using ICICI Bank Credit & Debit cards, SBI Credit Cards and EMI transactions on ICICI Bank Credit Cards and SBI Credit Cards.*

Prime Day 2025 Deals* – A Sneak Peek!

Smartphones and Accessories

● Prime Day Premiers will host new launches across top smartphone brands. Customers can get their hands on the latest launches in mobile technology, offering a variety of new features and vibrant colours.

● The line-up includes Samsung Galaxy M36 5G, OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE5, iQOO Z10 Lite 5G, realme NARZO 80 Lite 5G, HONOR X9c 5G, OPPO Reno14 Series, LAVA Storm Lite 5G and iQOO 13, among others

● Avail up to 40% off on Smartphones and Accessories along with exciting offers such as Instant bank discounts, up to 24 months of No Cost EMI, Exchange offers worth up to INR 60,000 and many more.

● Get exciting deals on Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, iPhone 15, OnePlus 13s, iQOO NEO 10R and many more flagship smartphones

Consumer Electronics and Personal Computing

Prime Day features top brands across multiple categories including laptops from HP, Dell, Lenovo, Apple, and Asus; tablets from Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, Xiaomi, and OnePlus; wearables from Samsung, Boat, Noise, Amazfit, and Fireboltt; headphones from Boat, Sony, Boult, JBL, and Bose; speakers from JBL, Boat, Bose, Zebronics, and Sony; and cameras from Sony, GoPro, Insta360, DJI, and Tapo

● Up to 80% off on electronics, accessories and headphones

● Up to 50% off on wearables, cameras and accessories along

● Up to 40% off on laptops and up to 60% off on tablets

● Up to 60% off on speakers

Home Entertainment

Bring home the cinema experience with big savings on large screen latest televisions. Shop from more than 600 latest TVs along with more than 55 Prime day special launches and avail exciting offers on top TV brands like Sony, Samsung, LG, TCL and Xiaomi:

● Up to 65% off on televisions with 10% instant bank discount, additional coupons, No Cost EMI options up to 24 months, extended warranty up to 3 years and exchange offers from top brands.

● Premium television entertainment starting at just ₹99 per day with additional savings up to ₹20,000 through combined coupon and bank offers, plus upgrade old for new with exchange offers up to ₹7,000 when trading in your existing television.

● Shop stress-free from 600+ television options with up to 4 years extended warranty, complimentary shipping and professional installation services included.

Home Appliances

Up to 65% off on home appliances from top brands including LG, Samsung, Haier, Godrej, and Carrier, with customers enjoying exchange discounts up to ₹17,000 and additional coupon discounts up to ₹5,000 on the latest energy-efficient refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and other essential home appliances.

● Up to 60% off on washing machines from LG, Samsung, Bosch, IFB amongst others and air conditioners from Carrier, Daikin, Panasonic, LG and more

● Up to 55% off on refrigerators from Samsung, Haier, LG, Godrej amongst others and up to 50% off on dishwashers from Bosch, IFB, Faber and more

● Up to 65% off on chimney from Faber, Elica, Glen, Crompton amongst others and up to 60% off on microwaves from Samsung, LG, Haier and more