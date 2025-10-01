Amazon Pay Unveils "Payments ka A to Z": All payment modes in 1 place

Amazon Pay today unveiled a transformed payment interface that unifies all payment modes in one place - UPI, credit/debit cards, Amazon Pay Balance, and Amazon Pay Later - becoming the ultimate destination for all payment needs. New features include personalized rewards that maximize value on every transaction, and a unified dashboard to manage all bills and subscriptions together with reminders and auto-pay options. This comprehensive upgrade simplifies daily financial tasks for millions of Indians through an intuitive interface, marking a significant leap in how customers manage their finances - from shopping and bill payments to rewards and savings.The new Amazon Pay experience is accessible on Amazon.in via a prominently placed 'wallet' icon in the bottom navigation bar, or through the one-click Amazon Pay ingress on top of the home page. It eliminates the need to switch between apps or payment modes to complete transactions. A standout feature is the intelligent recommendations engine that automatically suggests optimal payment method, to maximise deals and discounts without users having to search through multiple offer pages. The system personalizes rewards based on individual spending patterns and preferences, ensuring users always get the most relevant offers.

"With 'Payments ka A to Z', Amazon Pay is the only payment app you need, transforming into your ideal everyday companion," said Vikas Bansal, CEO, Amazon Pay. "We've unified shopping, bill payments, scan and pay, travel bookings, and personalized rewards all in one powerful interface. Our intelligent platform tailors every experience, from offering instant credit when needed to maximizing rewards on every transaction. It's India's most complete payment solution, meeting all your financial needs with just one tap - simple, secure, and always rewarding." Key Features:All Payment options in one place- Access your payments options - UPI, Cards, Amazon Pay Balance, and Pay Later - through a single unified interface. Manage all your saved debit and credit cards effortlessly.All Bill Payments and subscriptions- Stay on top of your finances with a unified dashboard for all bills, subscriptions, and insurance payments. Get timely reminders, set up auto-pay, customize billers, monitor refunds. Personalised rewards- Amazon Pay learns from your shopping patterns to recommend tailored offers, displaying all rewards in simple rupee terms - making it easy to track and maximize your savings.Smart recommendations- Get the best payment option for every transaction, instantly comparing cashback offers, bank discounts, and interest-free credit choices. Wallet UPI for Everyday Payments- Experience one-click, highly reliable payments - perfect for shopping at offline stores or in low network areas. Simply top up using credit cards or UPI, and enjoy fast, frictionless transactions everywhere. Amazon Pay Shortcut (Android Only)- Access your payments and financial world instantly with the Amazon Pay shortcut. Android users can now add it directly to their home screen for faster navigation and frictionless transactions, rewards, and bill management—right at your fingertips.Unlike fragmented digital solutions in the market, Amazon Pay has truly integrated payments experience into a single unified interface. With over 10 crore UPI customers, more than 7 crore Amazon Pay Balance users, and more than 50 lakh Amazon Pay ICICI credit card holders, Amazon Pay brings meaningful convenience and intelligence to a vast and engaged customer base.

