- Odisha Guv meets Naveen, enquires about health
- Will visit Osmania University without police protection in December: CM Revanth Reddy
- NBCC wins Rs 3,700 crore Rajasthan project to build convention centre and more
- Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' to Release on This OTT Platfrom; Check Details
- Sparkle Like Never Before: How to Master the Fairy Dust Eye Makeup Trend in 2025
- Supreme Court asks comedian Samay Raina, others to issue public apology for jokes on disabled
- Anlon Healthcare IPO 2025 | Price Band, GMP, Subscription & Listing Date
- Pixel 10 Becomes First Smartphone to Support WhatsApp Voice and Video Calls Over Satellite Network
- Bengali actor and BJP leader Joy Banerjee passes away after prolonged illness
- Flood alarm in Odisha as major rivers flow above danger marks
Highlights
Anlon Healthcare IPO opens on August 26, 2025, with a price band of ₹86-₹91 per share. The ₹121 crore fresh issue is 75% reserved for QIBs. Check GMP, subscription details, IPO dates, and how to track allotment.
subscription from August 26 to 29, 2025. The Rajkot-based company is issuing 1.33 crore fresh shares at ₹86-₹91 each.
The IPO allocates 75% to QIBs, 15% to NIIs, and 10% to retail investors, with a minimum retail investment of about ₹14,924.
GMP:
No grey market activity is reported yet.
Anlon Healthcare has been active since 2013, and it produces APIs and nutraceuticals. Its sawFY25 revenue saw a growth of 80% to ₹120.46 crore, and profit doubled to ₹20.52 crore.
The IPO proceeds will fund capital expenditure, loan repayment, and working capital. Final allotment will be on September 1, with listing on September 3, 2025.
