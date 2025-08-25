Anlon Healthcare IPO 2025 | Price Band, GMP, Subscription & Listing Date

subscription from August 26 to 29, 2025. The Rajkot-based company is issuing 1.33 crore fresh shares at ₹86-₹91 each.

The IPO allocates 75% to QIBs, 15% to NIIs, and 10% to retail investors, with a minimum retail investment of about ₹14,924.

GMP:

No grey market activity is reported yet.

Anlon Healthcare has been active since 2013, and it produces APIs and nutraceuticals. Its sawFY25 revenue saw a growth of 80% to ₹120.46 crore, and profit doubled to ₹20.52 crore.

The IPO proceeds will fund capital expenditure, loan repayment, and working capital. Final allotment will be on September 1, with listing on September 3, 2025.