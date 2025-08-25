  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

Anlon Healthcare IPO 2025 | Price Band, GMP, Subscription & Listing Date

Gem Aromatics IPO August 21: GMP, Subscription & Listing Update
x

Gem Aromatics IPO August 21: GMP, Subscription & Listing Update

Highlights

Anlon Healthcare IPO opens on August 26, 2025, with a price band of ₹86-₹91 per share. The ₹121 crore fresh issue is 75% reserved for QIBs. Check GMP, subscription details, IPO dates, and how to track allotment.

subscription from August 26 to 29, 2025. The Rajkot-based company is issuing 1.33 crore fresh shares at ₹86-₹91 each.

The IPO allocates 75% to QIBs, 15% to NIIs, and 10% to retail investors, with a minimum retail investment of about ₹14,924.

GMP:

No grey market activity is reported yet.

Anlon Healthcare has been active since 2013, and it produces APIs and nutraceuticals. Its sawFY25 revenue saw a growth of 80% to ₹120.46 crore, and profit doubled to ₹20.52 crore.

The IPO proceeds will fund capital expenditure, loan repayment, and working capital. Final allotment will be on September 1, with listing on September 3, 2025.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick