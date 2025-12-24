Announcing winners of 'The Amara Raja Better Way Awards'

Hyderabad, December 24, 2025: The Amara Raja Group, a $2 billion global conglomerate, is proud to announce the winners of 'The Amara Raja Better Way Awards'. The prestigious annual awards were instituted three years ago to acknowledge and celebrate exceptional individuals and entities that contribute to improving the quality of life in rural areas by providing better access to better opportunities.

They were evaluated on their social and community impact, as well as their role in creating local employment opportunities.

The three winners are:

• Anuttama Products Private Limited won the Award for Rural Income Generation. Founded during the pandemic in the village of Bettampady – 16 km away from Puttur in the Dakshina Kannada district - the company uses a Farm-to-Bar framework to produce artisanal chocolate fuelling rural economic growth.

• Ilaagri Services Private Limited won the Award for Best Agri-based Business. As India’s first digital marketplace for certified agri-drone services, IlaAgri empowers farmers with technology driven solutions, fostering collaboration for mutual growth. With crop-specific climate-smart Drone Precision Spraying, the enterprise has enabled digital inclusion and strengthened community awareness, improving crop yield and creating economic multipliers.

• Ayurarogya Saukhyam Foundation (ASF) won the Award for Women Employment. Saukhyam pioneered the world's first reusable menstrual pad made from banana fibre – a sustainable product innovation that has proven to be life changing for rural women livelihood.

“Through a diverse range of solutions and products, the winners of Amara Raja Better Way awards have made tremendous impact in the communities that they work. At Amara Raja, we believe in transforming lives and livelihoods, and these businesses have done exactly that. We wish to see them grow further, building an India that holds opportunity in every corner,” said Mr Jayadev Galla, Co-founder and Chairman, Amara Raja Group.

They were awarded Rs. 3 lakh cash prize each, and year-long support across finance, HR, marketing, IT, and supply chain.

Delete Edit

About Amara Raja Group

Amara Raja Group Founded by Dr Ramachandra N Galla is a leading conglomerate with revenues exceeding $2 billion through highly engaged customers across the globe. The group has diverse businesses ranging from Automotive, EV & Industrial Batteries to Infrastructure, Electronics, Auto Components and Food Processing. Amara Raja exports its products to over 60 countries around the world and has 21,000 employees.