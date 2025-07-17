Anthem Biosciences IPO Allotment Status (2025): Check on KFin, NSE, BSE Now

The much-awaited IPO allotment for Anthem Biosciences is now live. Investors who subscribed to the IPO between July 14 and July 16, 2025, can check their allotment status starting July 17, 2025, on the official websites of KFin Technologies, BSE, and NSE.

Anthem Biosciences is raising ₹3,395 crore via an Initial public offering. The price band is ₹570 per share. The issue has witnessed strong demand from investors. The shares are expected to list on July 21, 2025, on both the BSE and NSE.

Know How to Check Allotment Status

KFin Technologies is the official registrar for this IPO.

Visit the official KFin Technologies IPO status page.

From the dropdown, select “Anthem Biosciences IPO.”

Choose your identification method. You can enter your PAN, or Application Number,or DP/Client ID, or Bank Account Number.

Enter the necessary details and click on Search.

You will see whether or not shares have been allotted to you.

How to Check on NSE Website

You can also check your status via the NSE:

Go to the NSE IPO Bid Details page.

Click on Equity and SME IPO Bid Details.

Select Anthem Biosciences IPO from the dropdown.

Enter your PAN and Application Number.

Click Submit to view your allotment details.

Key IPO Highlights

IPO Dates: July 14 to July 16, 2025

Allotment Finalization: July 17, 2025

Listing Date: Expected on July 21, 2025

Issue Size: ₹3,395 crore

Price Band: ₹570 per share

Registrar: KFin Technologies

Book Running Lead Manager: JM Financial