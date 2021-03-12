Anupam Rasayan IPO: Opens today; find key details before subscribing 

Rs 760 crore initial public offering (IPO) of the speciality chemicals firm Anupam Rasayan will hit the market today, i.e. Friday, March 12, 2021. The issue closes on March 16, 2021. Anupam Rasayan has fixed a price band of Rs 553-555 a share for its Rs 760-crore initial share sale.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 27 equity shares and in multiples of 27 thereafter. Half of the issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional bidders. Post-IPO, the promoter shareholding in Anupam Rasayan IPO will fall to 65.4 per cent, from 75.8 per cent earlier.

Anupam Rasayan IPO is an entirely fresh issuance of equity shares and proceeds of the issue would be mainly used to repay debt and general corporate purpose.

KFin Technologies Private Limited is the registrar of the IPO. Axis Capital, Ambit Private, IIFL Securities and JM Financial are merchant bankers for the issue.

According to brokerages, the listing of Anupam Rasayan shares are likely to be finalised on March 19, 2021, and shares could get listed on March 24, 2021.

Besides, ahead of the IPO, the company had raised Rs 225 crore from 15 anchor investors, including foreign portfolio investors, domestic mutual funds, insurance companies and alternative investment funds. It has sold 40.5 lakh shares at Rs 555 per share to anchor investors like Aditya Birla Sunlife Mutual Fund (MF), Nomura Funds Ireland Public Ltd Company, Fidelity International, Sundaram MF, SBI Life Insurance Co, IIFL Special Opportunities Fund, Malabar Select Fund and Max Life Insurance.

About Anupam Rasayan India

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd. is a company engaged in the custom synthesis and manufacturing of specialty chemicals in India. The company started its business as a partnership firm in 1984 as a manufacturer of conventional products and have, over the years, evolved into custom synthesis and manufacturing of life science-related speciality chemicals and other speciality chemicals, which involve multi-step synthesis and complex technologies, for a diverse base of Indian and global customers.