Anvita offers lucrative scheme for its buyers

Hyderabad: Leading real estate developer Anvita Group has announced its innovative 10/90 home purchase scheme, designed to ease the financial burden on homebuyers. Under this scheme, customers need to pay just 10 per cent of the flat cost upfront, while EMI payments will begin only after the home is handed over.

The scheme was jointly unveiled by Anvita Group Chairman Boppana Achyuta Rao and the company’s Brand Ambassador, Padma Bhushan awardee Nandamuri Balakrishna. Speaking to the media, Achyuta Rao said, “Many customers already have existing loans, and paying EMIs even before taking possession of their home becomes an additional burden. With this 10/90 scheme, Anvita will bear that responsibility until construction is completed and the home is handed over. This initiative will encourage more families to fulfill their dream of owning a home.” Balakrishna praised the company’s customer-centric philosophy, stating, “Delivering true value for every rupee invested by the customer, leveraging international project experience, offering competitive pricing, and adhering to platinum-grade standards—these are the strengths that elevate Anvita’s reputation.” On the occasion, he also handed over keys to several new homeowners.

The company currently has projects spanning 10 million square feet under construction, comprising approximately 4,200 units. Additionally, projects covering 20 million square feet are in various stages of approval.