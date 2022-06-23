Apache unit to be operational by Sept 2023

Tirupati: The footwear production unit being set up by Hilltop SEZ Development India Pvt Ltd (Apache) near Srikalahasti will be operational in September 2023.

After laying the foundation stone for the project at Inagaluru in Srikalahasti mandal of Tirupati district on Thursday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the project is envisaged with a total investment of Rs 800 crore in phases to provide jobs to 10,000, including 80 per cent women. He said the first unit of Apache to supply shoes to Adidas was started at Tada when late YS Rajasekhara Reddy was the Chief Minister.

The unit has provided 60 per cent of jobs to women out of a 15,000-odd workforce.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said another unit is coming up at Pulivendula in Kadapa district with the commitment to offer all the 2,000-odd jobs to women. The unit will be operational by December. He said the investment by the leading footwear production company, which has units in China, Taiwan and India, will usher in prosperity in the vicinity.