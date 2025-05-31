Live
Apex Green Leaf Award for Gangavaram Port
Visakhapatnam: Adani Gangavaram Port has won the Platinum Award in Environmental Excellence at 9th APEX India Green Leaf Awards 2024. The award recognises the port’s outstanding achievements in sustainability, innovation and best environmental practices. It also recognises the port’s state-of-the-art green infrastructure.
The port management said in a release: “We are happy that winning the award for environmental excellence at 9th Apex India Green Leaf Awards 2024 is a significant achievement for the Adani Group. This award is a testament to our commitment to environmental excellence.”
