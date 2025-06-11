Apollo Cradle & Children’s hospital embarks on expansion drive

Hyderabad: In a significant stride toward making specialised maternal and child healthcare more accessible, Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital has announced plans to open 7-8 new centers across India over the next five years. The expansion, which includes recent launches in Mumbai and Hyderabad, reflects the brand’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional care to families nationwide. This bold move comes on the heels of a remarkable journey spanning 23 years, during which Apollo Cradle has cemented its reputation as a trusted name in women’s and children’s healthcare. The hospital’s dedication to excellence was recently recognized as it was named India’s No.1 OBGYN Hospital for three consecutive years—a testament to its clinical expertise and patient-centric approach.

One of the brand’s latest achievements includes the successful launch of its cutting-edge facility in Electronic City, Bengaluru, which has already begun upholding Apollo Cradle’s legacy of excellence. From high-risk pregnancies to neonatal care, the hospital continues to set benchmarks, having facilitated over 2 lakh successful deliveries, including critical cases like the recent delivery of a 28-week preterm baby weighing just 760 grams in Hyderabad—a feat that showcased the team’s medical prowess and dedication.

Technology plays a pivotal role in Apollo Cradle’s mission to empower mothers and families. The hospital’s consumer-facing app provides continuous support, guiding women from pregnancy planning through postpartum care and parenting. Additionally, its symptom checker module ensures that women stay informed and confident at every stage of their journey.

With 19 state-of-the-art centers already serving major cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Chennai, and Amritsar, Apollo Cradle’s expansion isn’t just about adding new locations—it’s about enhancing what already exists. Existing units will undergo upgrades, featuring larger facilities and advanced infrastructure to accommodate the growing demand for specialised care.

Backed by a robust funding strategy, the expansion will also focus on integrating the latest medical advancements and improving patient support services.