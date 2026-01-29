Google Launches AI Plus Subscription in 35 Additional Countries

Starting Tuesday, Google’s cheaper Google AI Plus plan will roll out to all regions where the company’s Google AI Plus subscription services are available, the company announced in a blog post. Regions covered by the global expansion will gain access to the lower-cost plan, which had previously launched in dozens of markets since September of last year starting with Indonesia.

Google expands AI subscription plan will have access to Gemini 3 Pro and Nano Banana Pro models through the Gemini app, as well as Flow’s AI-powered filmmaking suite and research and writing aid through NotebookLM. Subscribers will also get 200GB of cloud storage space, Google said. Plans can be shared with up to five family members.

Google has previously marketed the AI Plus plan to consumers in emerging markets as something of a middle ground between free access to Gemini and other AI tools and Google AI Pro plans, which start at about $20 per month for users that need or want more from Gemini.

Prices for the Plus plan also change by region and are typically cheaper in developing countries. The monthly subscription price in India, for example, starts at ₹399, or about $4.44. In other markets, the monthly cost is below $5.

Upon its initial launch, Google said the Plus plan would help lower the cost of accessing Gemini, Veo, and other generative AI-powered creativity tools for consumers around the world, with an emphasis on high-growth markets.