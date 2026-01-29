Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Debuts in India with 200MP Camera, Bigger Batteries and Premium Build

Xiaomi has kicked off the year with another big smartphone release in India, expanding its popular Note lineup with the Redmi Note 15 Pro and Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus. Following the recent launch of the standard Note 15, the new Pro models aim to deliver a more premium experience with upgraded cameras, refreshed styling, and improved performance.

Both devices feature a refined design language with flat edges and a modern finish. Xiaomi continues the squircle-shaped camera module seen on the base model but introduces fresh colour options to make the Pro series stand out. Buyers can choose between a classic glass back or a textured leather-like finish for a more sophisticated feel.

Durability appears to be a key focus this time. The phones come with multiple protection ratings — IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K — offering strong resistance against dust and water. On the front, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 safeguards the display from accidental drops and scratches.

Speaking of the display, the Redmi Note 15 Pro and Pro Plus share the same 6.83-inch 1.5K quad-curved AMOLED panel. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming, and Xiaomi claims peak brightness of up to 3,200 nits, making outdoor visibility easier even under harsh sunlight.

The biggest highlight of the new series is the camera system. Both models are equipped with a 200-megapixel primary sensor backed by optical image stabilisation (OIS), marking a significant jump over the 108-megapixel camera on the regular Note 15. Users can also shoot 4K videos. An 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens handles broader shots. For selfies, the Note 15 Pro houses a 20-megapixel front camera, while the Pro Plus upgrades to a sharper 32-megapixel sensor.

Under the hood, the two phones differ slightly. The Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, while the Note 15 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset. Both promise solid everyday performance and efficient multitasking.

Battery capacity is another strong point. The Pro Plus packs a 6,500mAh battery, while the Pro features a slightly larger 6,580mAh unit. Both support 100W fast charging, ensuring users can quickly top up their devices.

In terms of pricing, the Redmi Note 15 Pro starts at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB version, with the 8GB + 256GB model priced at Rs 31,999. The Pro Plus begins at Rs 37,999 for 8GB + 256GB, while the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants cost Rs 39,999 and Rs 43,999, respectively. Xiaomi is also offering bank discounts of up to Rs 3,000.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro series will be available for purchase starting February 4, 2026, through Xiaomi’s official website and retail stores.