Apollo in the pink of health

Hyderabad: Apollo Hospitals topped in the Best Specialised Hospitals 2022 ranking released by premier international news magazine Newsweek in partnership with global research firm Statista.

Apollo Heart Centre at Chennai makes it to the list of Best Specialized Hospitals 2022 – Cardiology with a global rank of 126 and ranked top among the five Indian hospitals in the list.

Two hospitals from the group – Apollo Speciality Cancer Hospital, Chennai and Apollo Hospitals, Chennai ranked at 228 and 239 respectively – in the Best Specialised Hospitals 2022 – Oncology.

These two hospitals are among just four Indian hospitals that are in list for oncology in the country.

In the paediatric speciality, Apollo Children's Hospital, Chennai ranked at 103 globally and one among just five Indian hospitals that are part of the Best Specialized Hospitals 2022 – Paediatrics ranking.

Apollo Hospitals Chairman Dr Prathap C Reddy said, "This global recognition is testament to the specialty healthcare of international standards provided at our hospitals."

On the occasion, Apollo Hospitals also launched an AI (artificial intelligence) tool to predict risk of cardiovascular disease. The Apollo AI-powered Cardiovascular Disease Risk tool will help healthcare providers to predict the risk of cardiac disease in their patients and initiate intervention early enough to make a real difference.

The cardiac risk scoring tool is remarkable for the speed in processing data and its accuracy at predicting the probability of a patient developing coronary disease. Using the tool, physicians will be enabled to deliver proactive, pre-emptive and preventive care for at-risk individuals, improving lives while mitigating future pressure on healthcare systems.

Apollo Hospitals Joint Managing Director Dr Sangita Reddy said, "The AI tool to predict and prevent heart disease is the fruition of many years of research and development and stands testament to Apollo Hospitals' technological prowess.

The tool is built on algorithms based on ten years of anonymised data relating to 4 lakh individuals across the country."

"The tool has also been validated internationally using federated learning through Microsoft Azure Platform. Doctors across the Apollo network have been leveraging this AI-powered tool for three years to predict risk of cardiovascular disease and drive preventive cardiac care across the country," she added.