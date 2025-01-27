Apparel Group Launches the 11th Store of Victoria’s Secret in India

Apparel Group is thrilled to announce the opening of a brand-new Victoria’s Secret beauty store at Nexus Mall in Hyderabad. This marks the 11th Victoria’s Secret store in India, further solidifying the brand’s presence in the country and its commitment to providing customers with a world-class shopping experience.

The new store offers an immersive and exclusive shopping experience, dedicated entirely to Victoria’s Secret’s luxurious Beauty range. Customers can explore an extensive collection of fine fragrances, including the iconic Bombshell, Tease, and Bare Eau de Parfum lines, as well as popular body mists, lotions, and personal care products. The store also features a selection of beauty accessories, making it a one-stop destination for beauty enthusiasts.

“The opening of our second store in Hyderabad highlights the growing demand for Victoria’s Secret products in India,” said Tushar Ved, President of Apparel Group India. “This new location is particularly special to us as it enables us to engage with the local community and provide them access to premium beauty products in an exceptional shopping environment. We remain dedicated to offering a unique and immersive experience that reflects the essence of Victoria’s Secret, ensuring our customers can enjoy the very best the brand has to offer. This opening also underscores Apparel Group’s commitment to expanding its presence in India while bringing renowned global brands closer to local customers.”

Abhishek Bajpai, CEO of Apparel Group India added, ““Hyderabad is one of the fastest-growing cities in India, and this new store launch allows us to meet the increasing demand for premium brands and luxurious experiences. Expanding in such a vibrant and dynamic city, our aim is to connect with customers across regions by offering exceptional service and unique store experiences at strategic retail destinations. The store has been thoughtfully designed to provide an unparalleled shopping environment, reflecting our dedication to delivering top-quality products and outstanding customer service”.

As part of the brand’s commitment to delivering a comprehensive and holistic shopping experience, this store will offer the best of Victoria’s Secret beauty collections, creating an exclusive and immersive environment for its Indian clientele. Victoria’s Secret continues to be a leader in the beauty and fragrance industry, and this new store reflects the brand’s passion for empowering individuals to look and feel their best