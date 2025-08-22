Appril Launches to Fill the Gap in Men’s Fashion with Minimalist Luxury and Eco-Conscious Craftsmanship

New Delhi -A new name in luxury menswear is here, and it’s redefining what it means to dress with purpose, grace, and timeless style. Appril, a premium menswear brand co-founded by entrepreneur Himanshu Yadav and Dr. Amrutha Sasikumar, officially launches today with a bold mission: to merge legacy with modernity, and elegance with eco-conscious design.

Appril is born of a deeply personal quest to fill a long-standing void in men’s fashion, where quality, sustainability, and refined aesthetics are often sacrificed at the altar of fast fashion. At its core, Appril is a quiet rebellion against the ordinary. With clean branding, minimalist design, and uncompromising craftsmanship, the brand positions itself as the go-to destination for men who wear not just clothes, but confidence and character.

“True elegance is never loud,” says co-founder Dr. Amrutha Sasikumar, whose artistic sensibility and meticulous attention to detail shape Appril’s unique visual identity. “We’ve ensured that every Appril piece is not only aesthetically refined, but crafted with intention from fibre to finish.”

With categories spanning Formal Wear, Casual Wear, and Party Wear, every garment is a celebration of purity and sophistication. From Giza Cotton and European Linen to Bamboo and other exquisite fibres, Appril uses only 100% pure, unblended natural materials stitched with cotton threads, buttoned with elegant natural shells, and finished to global standards.

“Luxury isn’t just about a price tag—it’s about the story behind the clothing,” adds Himanshu Yadav, a seasoned entrepreneur with a background in manufacturing. “At Appril, we honour legacy through the use of the finest fibres and timeless designs that speak of enduring quality and modern relevance.”

Each Appril piece is a handcrafted statement, designed for men who appreciate detail, comfort, and elegance—whether in a boardroom, at a celebration, or during everyday moments that demand nothing but the best.

Own Your Legacy. Wear Appril.