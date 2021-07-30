Aptronix becomes Apple’s largest partner in India

Hyderabad: City-based Aptronix, a chain of retail stores and service centres,has become India's largest premium Apple reseller with an approximately retail space of 30,000 sft.It runs 48 Apple retail stores and 12 service centres located in 14 cities across India.

The company's commitment to providing best-in-class service and in-store experience to the customers has helped strengthen the brand's presence in Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Vijayawada, Mumbai, Kochi, and now in Delhi NCR and Ludhiana, the firm said in a statement.



The stores across various locations in India promise their consumers to get hands-on with the latest products and services. The stores offer a state of art user experience for Apple fans across the city, the company said.

Sutinder Singh, Founder, MD, Aptronix said: "Being the largest Apple partner in the country, we have achieved 200 per cent growth YoY in Revenue."