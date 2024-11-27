Arvind Store unveils fashion fest

Hyderabad: The Arvind Store has launched Great Fashion Festive which offers a good shopping experience for fashion enthusiasts in Hyderabad. As part of the campaign, customers can enjoy complimentary stitching services on ethnic wear and suits, ensuring a personalized fit at no extra cost. In addition, the store introduced its exclusive luxury Primante suiting collection, featuring premium fabrics like Egyptian Giza Cotton, European Linens, and Australian Merino Wool.

This collection is designed for both business and ceremonial occasions, with each piece crafted in Arvind’s Italian studio for impeccable quality and style. Shoppers can also explore the new ethnic wear collection, made from natural fabrics that are soft, breathable, and comfortable. With these exclusive offers and collections, The Arvind Store promises a memorable shopping experience that caters to the modern fashionista.