ASBL Hosts Family Day 2025, Celebrating Community, Trust, and Shared Growth

Hyderabad, December 2025: ASBL, one of India’s fastest-growing real estate companies, hosted ASBL Family Day 2025 on December 20 at Anvaya Conventions in Hyderabad’s Financial District, bringing together customers and their families for an evening dedicated to community, connection, and shared success.Conceived as an exclusive celebration for ASBL homeowners, Family Day 2025 reflected the company’s belief that relationships with customers extend far beyond transactions or possession milestones. By opening its doors to families, ASBL reinforced its commitment to building long-term communities anchored in trust, engagement, and shared values.The evening commenced with a ceremonial Diya Pradipanam, setting a warm and celebratory tone. The programme featured a thoughtfully curated mix of cultural and contemporary performances, including a classical dance presentation by Nritya Priya, a Ramayana skit by the Sravya Manasa Dance Ensemble, an energetic performance by the all-female dance crew Yo Highness, and a live musical showcase by Niraval – The Band. Interactive activities, refreshments, a musical open mic, and a DJ night ensured entertainment for guests across age groups, culminating in a community dinner.A key highlight of the evening was the keynote address by Ajitesh Korupolu, Founder and CEO of ASBL, who reflected on the company’s journey and the pivotal role customers have played in its growth. Addressing the gathering, Korupolu said, “Family Day reflects what ASBL truly stands for. Homes are not just structures we deliver; they are ecosystems where families grow, connect, and build their lives. The trust our customers place in us has been the foundation of ASBL’s growth, and this evening is our way of acknowledging that partnership.”In his address, Korupolu also spoke about Hyderabad’s rapid emergence as a leading technology and infrastructure hub, citing indicators that position the city as India’s largest tech employment centre and a key destination for Global Capability Centres and data centre investments. He highlighted the challenges that accompany rapid urbanisation, including longer commutes, reduced walkability, and pressure on open spaces, emphasising the need for more human-centric urban design.“As cities like Hyderabad grow rapidly, our responsibility goes beyond building efficiently. It is about designing communities that are walkable, inclusive, and built for long-term living. Every decision we take, whether in design, planning, or engagement, is guided by one simple belief: people come first,” he added.During the event, ASBL announced several strategic initiatives aligned with its long-term vision. The company unveiled AAED, a new design studio vertical focused on human-centred design methodology. It also announced plans to introduce Non-Convertible Debentures as part of its capital structure, reinforcing its focus on financial transparency and structured growth. Korupolu further shared ASBL’s long-term intent to pursue a public listing, describing it as a natural progression in the company’s evolution.ASBL also announced the launch of the ASBL Founders Club, a community platform integrated with the ASBL Homes App. Designed as a long-term engagement initiative, the Founders Club will host children’s skill development programmes, community events, and collective activities, with phased development planned over the next four years.ASBL Family Day 2025 underscored the company’s philosophy of nurturing relationships beyond the home-buying journey. By creating opportunities for families to connect and engage meaningfully, ASBL continues to strengthen its vision of building not just homes, but enduring communities.