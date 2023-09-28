Asian Paints' Non-Executive Director Ashwin Dani passes away

Live
Highlights
Asian Paints' Non-Executive Director Ashwin Dani, passed away on Thursday after a brief illness. He was 79.
New Delhi: Asian Paints' Non-Executive DirectorAshwin Dani, passed away on Thursday after a brief illness. He was 79.
Dani was associated with the company since 1968 and has been a strong force in heralding the company to technological excellence, Asian Paints said.
He joined the Company’s Board in 1970, and held the position of Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Company from 1998 to 2009.
Since 2009, he continued on the Board as the Non–Executive Director & Vice Chairman of the Board and the Company.
Between 2018 to 2021, he held the position of Chairman of the Board and the Company.
Dani will always be remembered for his significant contributions to the Company, Asian Paints said.
