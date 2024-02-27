Live
- Congress MLA voices concerns over developmental works
- Delhi HC orders inclusion of Delhi Chess Association representatives in AICF voter list
- Byju's saga: Investors, edtech company battle it out at NCLT
- Renowned environmentalist K M Chinnappa dies at 84
- MWC 2024: Harvard Labs' Polar ID: A Game-Changer in Smartphone Security
- Is Rashmika Mandanna Confirming Her Marriage with Vijay Deverakonda? Fans Speculate After Viral Post.
- Rajeshwar Rajesh addressed awareness meeting
- Tamirisa Ramacharyulu statue unveiled
- Delhi HC laments concealment of income in matrimonial cases, upholds maintenance order
- Yakshagana commemorative postage stamp unveiled
Just In
Aspirational India’s integration with startup sector to further propel economy: Centre
The integration of the aspirational India with the startup sector will propel India’s economy in this 'Amrit Kaal' to become a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, the Centre said here on Tuesday.
New Delhi : The integration of the aspirational India with the startup sector will propel India’s economy in this 'Amrit Kaal' to become a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, the Centre said here on Tuesday.
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal encouraged the involvement of youth with a bent of entrepreneurship and innovation at the ‘Startup Mahakumbh’ curtain-raiser event organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).
While quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Minister said that Indian startups are changing the rules of the game and therefore the startup sector is the backbone of the nation.
The minister also launched ‘Bharat Startup Ecosystem Registry’ and website and logo of ‘Startup Mahakumbh.’ “The ‘can-do’ spirit of the youth will be reflected at the event and help them to take the story of India to the rest of the world,” he told the gathering of the startup ecosystem leaders.
The startup sector has proved its capability to innovate with ideas across various sectors like mobility, food, textiles, etc., he added. The Minister urged DPIIT to continue efforts to promote startups present in various districts in the country through financial and logistical support.