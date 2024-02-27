Aspirational India’s integration with startup sector to further propel economy: Centre

New Delhi : The integration of the aspirational India with the startup sector will propel India’s economy in this 'Amrit Kaal' to become a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, the Centre said here on Tuesday.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal encouraged the involvement of youth with a bent of entrepreneurship and innovation at the ‘Startup Mahakumbh’ curtain-raiser event organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

While quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Minister said that Indian startups are changing the rules of the game and therefore the startup sector is the backbone of the nation.

The minister also launched ‘Bharat Startup Ecosystem Registry’ and website and logo of ‘Startup Mahakumbh.’ “The ‘can-do’ spirit of the youth will be reflected at the event and help them to take the story of India to the rest of the world,” he told the gathering of the startup ecosystem leaders.

The startup sector has proved its capability to innovate with ideas across various sectors like mobility, food, textiles, etc., he added. The Minister urged DPIIT to continue efforts to promote startups present in various districts in the country through financial and logistical support.