ASUS ROG’s Latest Flow, Zephyrus & Strix Laptops Powered by NVIDIA RTX 5000 Now Available for Sale in India

ASUS India, Republic of Gamers (ROG), India’s No.1 gaming brand, is thrilled to announce that its 2025 ROG laptop lineup powered by NVIDIA RTX 5000 series is now available across the Indian market, starting today. Unveiled earlier this month, the new range includes the high-performance ROG Strix Scar 16/18, Strix G16, Zephyrus G16, Zephyrus G14, and the convertible Flow Z13, all engineered to deliver cutting-edge performance, advanced cooling, and AI-powered capabilities tailored for gamers and creators.

The new lineup offers gaming enthusiasts, casual gamers, and professionals a variety of personalized options to suit their style. The ROG Strix Scar 16/18 series, powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processors, will be available starting at INR 379,990 and INR 449,990, respectively. The Zephyrus G16, equipped with Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processors, will start at INR 359,990, while the Zephyrus G14, featuring the AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX processor, will be priced from INR 279,990. The new Flow Z13, powered by the AMD Ryzen™ AI Max processor, will be available from INR 199,990, and the Strix G16, featuring Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processors, will start at INR 259,990. This next-gen portfolio will be available via ASUS e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon, ROG-authorized retailers, and ASUS Exclusive Stores across the country.

Price and Availability