At Magh Mela 2026, Recycled Plastic Supports Everyday Public Facilities in Prayagraj

At Magh Mela 2026, one of India’s largest annual public gatherings, infrastructure made from recycled plastic waste is being used to support everyday public needs across the Mela grounds. Implemented under Maidaan Saaf campaign, this initiative by Anandana – The Coca-Cola India Foundation, in collaboration with implementation partner Econscious, has introduced functional public utilities within the temporary city that comes up along the ghats of Prayagraj each year.

As part of the initiative, 20 changing rooms, four police watch towers, public benches, and 25,000 dustbin liners, all manufactured using recycled plastic waste have been installed across bathing areas, walkways and key service points. These facilities are intended to support crowd movement, public convenience and structured on-ground waste collection as visitors move through the Mela over several weeks.

Magh Mela is being held from January 3 to February 15, 2026, spanning over 44 days and is expected to welcome nearly eight crore visitors. With the Mela functioning as a temporary city for an extended period, public facilities remain in constant use, facing pressure from high footfall, changing weather conditions and daily operational demands.

Speaking about the effort, Vaibhav Verma, Co-Founder, Econscious, said, “When we worked together on these installations, the intent was to integrate waste management into spaces people already use throughout the Mela. Keeping the site cleaner through visible infrastructure helps encourage responsible practices and creates cues that can influence positive behaviour change over time.”

Commenting on the initiative, Devyani R L Rana, Vice President – Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability, Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia, said, “Magh Mela holds a unique place in India’s cultural calendar, creating a temporary city along the ghats of Prayagraj over several weeks. Given the scale and duration of the congregation, our effort is on integrating responsible waste handling into the day-to-day functioning of the Mela in a way that is practical, visible, and relevant to the local context. Through Maidaan Saaf, and in collaboration with our partners, we are working to support a cleaner Mela experience while building awareness around mindful waste disposal practices.”

The initiative builds on learnings from earlier large-scale congregations, including Maha Kumbh 2025, and follows established coordination mechanisms to support consistent use and upkeep of public facilities throughout the Mela period.