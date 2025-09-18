Atlanta Electricals’ Rs 687-cr IPO opens on Sept 22

New Delhi: Atlanta Electricals Ltd, manufacturer of power, auto and inverter duty transformers, on Wednesday said it will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Sweptember 22 to raise Rs 687 crore.

The company has fixed a price band of Rs 718 to Rs 754 per share, valuing the company at roughly Rs 5,800 crore at the upper end. Atlanta Electricals’ maiden public offering is scheduled to conclude on September 24, and the one-day bidding for anchor investors will open on September 19.

The Gujarat-based company’s IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 400 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 38.1 lakh equity shares valued Rs 287 crore at the upper end of the price band, by a promoter and other selling shareholders.

The company proposes to utilize the proceeds from the issue for payment of debt, supporting working capital requirements of the company and for general corporate purposes.