Augmont Gold for All Unveils Limited Edition ‘Char Dham Coin Collection’ with Exclusive VR Tour Experience for This Festive Season

Augmont Gold for All, India’s leading provider of precious metals, unveils its limited-edition ‘Char Dham Coin Collection’ ahead of the festive season. Following the success of the Ram Mandir (Kan Kan Me Ram) coin just ahead of the Ram Mandir inauguration, this unique “Char Dham” series during the festive season provides devotees, collectors, and gift-givers an exceptional way to connect with one of India’s most sacred pilgrimages. Blending tradition with modern innovation, including a Virtual Reality (VR) experience of the Char Dham temples, these coins serve as a meaningful and distinctive spiritual keepsake.

In a pioneering move, we have integrated virtual reality into this special edition, where select gold, silver, and copper coins come with VR headsets, enabling customers to embark on a virtual pilgrimage to the sacred Char Dham temples—Badrinath, Jagannath Puri, Rameshwaram, and Dwarka—from the comfort of their homes. This coin is perfect for collectors and individuals of all age groups seeking a special Diwali gift, offering a meaningful connection to these revered temples. Whether for yourself or loved ones unable to visit, it provides an immersive way to experience the spiritual essence of these sacred sites.

The collection offers a stunning array of gold, silver, and copper coins, each intricately designed to capture the essence of the Char Dham pilgrimage. The Char Dham Gold Coin with VR is available at a discounted price of ₹71,000. The Char Dham Silver Coin with VR is offered at ₹7,200. Similarly, the Char Dham Copper Coin with VR, is priced at ₹3,199. For those seeking more affordable options, the non-VR Char Dham Silver Coin is available at ₹5,200, and the non-VR Char Dham Copper Coin is priced at ₹900.

Sachin Kothari, Director at Augmont, stated, “The limited-edition Char Dham Coin Collection is the perfect gift for the upcoming festive season, combining deep cultural significance with modern innovation. Whether for Diwali or as a meaningful gesture, these coins offer a unique way to connect with India’s rich heritage, making them some of the most distinctive and valuable gifts this festive season.”

Following the good response on 'Kan Kan Me Ram' coin just ahead of the Ram Mandir inauguration, Augmont’s latest Char Dham Coin Collection appeals to a broad audience, offering a range of options from premium gold coins to more budget-friendly copper variants. The collection is now available for purchase through Augmont’s official platforms and retail partners.















