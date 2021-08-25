  • Menu
August 25: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Highlights

Domestic equity markets closed almost flat on Wednesday.

Domestic equity markets closed almost flat on Wednesday. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 14.77 points or 0.03 per cent down at 55,944.21. The Nifty 50 gained 10.05 points or 0.06 per cent and closed at 16,634.65. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top ten gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name

LTP

% Change

Open

High

Low

Adani Ports

721.1

3.7

698.5

725

695.4

HDFC Life

688.5

2.59

675.1

692

673

Hindalco

431.05

2.42

423.7

434.95

423.7

ONGC

115.9

2.39

113.5

117.2

113.3

Coal India

138.8

1.91

136.5

139.15

136.5

Tata Motors

284.5

1.68

282.8

289.2

282.45

TCS

3665

1.43

3610

3697.75

3607.05

Eicher Motors

2577

1.14

2559

2583.25

2541.2

Britannia

3851

1.02

3812.2

3898

3797

Infosys

1737.65

0.98

1718

1746.9

1718

Check out the top ten losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name

LTP

% Change

Open

High

Low

Bajaj Finserv

15979.95

2.93

16545

16799

15850

Titan

1828

2.23

1860

1869.7

1820

Bharti Airtel

612

1.31

622.35

622.35

611

Maruti

6714

1.31

6838

6838

6700

Dr Reddy's

4535.9

1.12

4570

4594.6

4523.35

Tata Steel

1390.6

1

1418

1426

1380.75

Axis Bank

739.05

0.98

748.2

751.45

735.2

JSW Steel

685

0.96

696

701

680

Cipla

910.05

0.83

917

923.6

905.95

UPL

725.1

0.81

731.05

737.95

721.45


