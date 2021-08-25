August 25: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Domestic equity markets closed almost flat on Wednesday. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 14.77 points or 0.03 per cent down at 55,944.21. The Nifty 50 gained 10.05 points or 0.06 per cent and closed at 16,634.65. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top ten gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low Adani Ports 721.1 3.7 698.5 725 695.4 HDFC Life 688.5 2.59 675.1 692 673 Hindalco 431.05 2.42 423.7 434.95 423.7 ONGC 115.9 2.39 113.5 117.2 113.3 Coal India 138.8 1.91 136.5 139.15 136.5 Tata Motors 284.5 1.68 282.8 289.2 282.45 TCS 3665 1.43 3610 3697.75 3607.05 Eicher Motors 2577 1.14 2559 2583.25 2541.2 Britannia 3851 1.02 3812.2 3898 3797 Infosys 1737.65 0.98 1718 1746.9 1718

Check out the top ten losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low Bajaj Finserv 15979.95 2.93 16545 16799 15850 Titan 1828 2.23 1860 1869.7 1820 Bharti Airtel 612 1.31 622.35 622.35 611 Maruti 6714 1.31 6838 6838 6700 Dr Reddy's 4535.9 1.12 4570 4594.6 4523.35 Tata Steel 1390.6 1 1418 1426 1380.75 Axis Bank 739.05 0.98 748.2 751.45 735.2 JSW Steel 685 0.96 696 701 680 Cipla 910.05 0.83 917 923.6 905.95 UPL 725.1 0.81 731.05 737.95 721.45



