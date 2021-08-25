August 25: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Domestic equity markets closed almost flat on Wednesday.
Domestic equity markets closed almost flat on Wednesday. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 14.77 points or 0.03 per cent down at 55,944.21. The Nifty 50 gained 10.05 points or 0.06 per cent and closed at 16,634.65. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top ten gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
Company Name
LTP
% Change
Open
High
Low
Adani Ports
721.1
3.7
698.5
725
695.4
HDFC Life
688.5
2.59
675.1
692
673
Hindalco
431.05
2.42
423.7
434.95
423.7
ONGC
115.9
2.39
113.5
117.2
113.3
Coal India
138.8
1.91
136.5
139.15
136.5
Tata Motors
284.5
1.68
282.8
289.2
282.45
TCS
3665
1.43
3610
3697.75
3607.05
Eicher Motors
2577
1.14
2559
2583.25
2541.2
Britannia
3851
1.02
3812.2
3898
3797
Infosys
1737.65
0.98
1718
1746.9
1718
Check out the top ten losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
Company Name
LTP
% Change
Open
High
Low
Bajaj Finserv
15979.95
2.93
16545
16799
15850
Titan
1828
2.23
1860
1869.7
1820
Bharti Airtel
612
1.31
622.35
622.35
611
Maruti
6714
1.31
6838
6838
6700
Dr Reddy's
4535.9
1.12
4570
4594.6
4523.35
Tata Steel
1390.6
1
1418
1426
1380.75
Axis Bank
739.05
0.98
748.2
751.45
735.2
JSW Steel
685
0.96
696
701
680
Cipla
910.05
0.83
917
923.6
905.95
UPL
725.1
0.81
731.05
737.95
721.45