August 3: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The S&P BSE Sensex surged 872.73 points or 1.65 per cent to close at 53,823.36.
- The Nifty 50 index jumped 245.60 points or 1.55 per to 16,130.75.
Domestic stock markets rallied to close at a high-time high on Tuesday. The frontline S&P BSE Sensex scaled a new record peak of 53,887.98 levels while the Nifty 50 hit a fresh record peak of 16,146.90. The S&P BSE Sensex surged 872.73 points or 1.65 per cent to close at 53,823.36. The Nifty 50 index jumped 245.60 points or 1.55 per to 16,130.75. Today, 44 stocks advanced on Nifty 50, while six stocks declined. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Titan
|1842.15
|3.99
|1780
|1854.95
|1777.15
|HDFC
|2555
|3.78
|2515
|2560
|2476
|IndusInd Bank
|1022.45
|3.49
|987
|1025
|986.65
|Nestle India
|18298.05
|3.29
|17670.2
|18380
|17654
|UltraTech Cement
|7849.35
|2.71
|7649
|7867.25
|7608.4
|SBI
|446
|2.55
|434.95
|447.9
|433.6
|Hindustan Unilever
|2388.5
|2.39
|2330
|2393
|2326.1
|Axis Bank
|738
|2.34
|724
|740.85
|719.3
|Bharti Airtel
|578.35
|2.34
|568
|582
|562.1
|Tata Motors
|303.65
|2.29
|298.5
|304.5
|297.7
Check out the six losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|JSW Steel
|740.85
|-0.78
|746
|746
|728.4
|Shree Cement
|29198
|-0.33
|29301
|29410
|28909.1
|Bajaj Auto
|3830
|-0.3
|3830
|3838
|3805.65
|UPL
|789.4
|-0.21
|795
|795
|780.6
|Tata Steel
|1407.25
|-0.2
|1414
|1420.85
|1390.35
|NTPC
|117.55
|-0.17
|118.5
|118.5
|116.5
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story