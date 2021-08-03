August 3: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Domestic stock markets rallied to close at a high-time high on Tuesday. The frontline S&P BSE Sensex scaled a new record peak of 53,887.98 levels while the Nifty 50 hit a fresh record peak of 16,146.90. The S&P BSE Sensex surged 872.73 points or 1.65 per cent to close at 53,823.36. The Nifty 50 index jumped 245.60 points or 1.55 per to 16,130.75. Today, 44 stocks advanced on Nifty 50, while six stocks declined. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low Titan 1842.15 3.99 1780 1854.95 1777.15 HDFC 2555 3.78 2515 2560 2476 IndusInd Bank 1022.45 3.49 987 1025 986.65 Nestle India 18298.05 3.29 17670.2 18380 17654 UltraTech Cement 7849.35 2.71 7649 7867.25 7608.4 SBI 446 2.55 434.95 447.9 433.6 Hindustan Unilever 2388.5 2.39 2330 2393 2326.1 Axis Bank 738 2.34 724 740.85 719.3 Bharti Airtel 578.35 2.34 568 582 562.1 Tata Motors 303.65 2.29 298.5 304.5 297.7

Check out the six losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low JSW Steel 740.85 -0.78 746 746 728.4 Shree Cement 29198 -0.33 29301 29410 28909.1 Bajaj Auto 3830 -0.3 3830 3838 3805.65 UPL 789.4 -0.21 795 795 780.6 Tata Steel 1407.25 -0.2 1414 1420.85 1390.35 NTPC 117.55 -0.17 118.5 118.5 116.5





