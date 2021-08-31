  • Menu
August 31: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

  • Domestic equity markets traded buoyantly for the second session and closed with a gain of over one per cent on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.
  • The S&P BSE Sensex closed with a gain of 662.63 points or 1.16 per cent at 57,552.39 while the Nifty 50 rose 201.15 points or 1.19 per cent to close at 17,132.20.

Domestic equity markets traded buoyantly for the second session and closed with a gain of over one per cent on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex closed with a gain of 662.63 points or 1.16 per cent at 57,552.39 while the Nifty 50 rose 201.15 points or 1.19 per cent to close at 17,132.20. On Nifty 50, 42 stocks advanced while eight stocks declined. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and eight losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top ten gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low
Bharti Airtel 662 6.7 626.05 668.1 625
Bajaj Finance 7529 5.07 7160 7598.8 7130
Hindalco 470 4.9 448 471.15 444.8
Eicher Motors 2674 4.7 2554 2697.9 2545
Shree Cement 28250 4.02 27150 28469 27048.75
IOC 110.95 3.35 108 111.3 107.4
Bajaj Finserv 17093.8 3.22 16500 17200 16428.25
Asain Paints 3200 2.94 3108.75 3210 3103.05
TCS 3797.9 2.61 3709.4 3804.1 3703.45
Adani Ports 747.25 2.36 732.3 754 728.1

Check out eight losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.


Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low
Tata Motors 287.6 -1.49 291.75 291.95 286.1
Nestle India 19500 -1.23 19745 19839.95 19350
IndusInd Bank 992.95 -1.21 1009 1009.8 990
Reliance 2257 -0.58 2276.9 2283.75 2242.25
BPCL 471.5 -0.22 473 475.85 468.35
Power Grid 175.35 -0.09 175.5 177.05 174.95
UPL 739.9 -0.07 743 747.35 735.45
Britannia 3984.6 -0.04 3995 4027.3 3960

