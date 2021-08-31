August 31: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- Domestic equity markets traded buoyantly for the second session and closed with a gain of over one per cent on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.
- The S&P BSE Sensex closed with a gain of 662.63 points or 1.16 per cent at 57,552.39 while the Nifty 50 rose 201.15 points or 1.19 per cent to close at 17,132.20.
Check out the top ten gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Bharti Airtel
|662
|6.7
|626.05
|668.1
|625
|Bajaj Finance
|7529
|5.07
|7160
|7598.8
|7130
|Hindalco
|470
|4.9
|448
|471.15
|444.8
|Eicher Motors
|2674
|4.7
|2554
|2697.9
|2545
|Shree Cement
|28250
|4.02
|27150
|28469
|27048.75
|IOC
|110.95
|3.35
|108
|111.3
|107.4
|Bajaj Finserv
|17093.8
|3.22
|16500
|17200
|16428.25
|Asain Paints
|3200
|2.94
|3108.75
|3210
|3103.05
|TCS
|3797.9
|2.61
|3709.4
|3804.1
|3703.45
|Adani Ports
|747.25
|2.36
|732.3
|754
|728.1
Check out eight losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Tata Motors
|287.6
|-1.49
|291.75
|291.95
|286.1
|Nestle India
|19500
|-1.23
|19745
|19839.95
|19350
|IndusInd Bank
|992.95
|-1.21
|1009
|1009.8
|990
|Reliance
|2257
|-0.58
|2276.9
|2283.75
|2242.25
|BPCL
|471.5
|-0.22
|473
|475.85
|468.35
|Power Grid
|175.35
|-0.09
|175.5
|177.05
|174.95
|UPL
|739.9
|-0.07
|743
|747.35
|735.45
|Britannia
|3984.6
|-0.04
|3995
|4027.3
|3960
