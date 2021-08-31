August 31: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Domestic equity markets traded buoyantly for the second session and closed with a gain of over one per cent on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex closed with a gain of 662.63 points or 1.16 per cent at 57,552.39 while the Nifty 50 rose 201.15 points or 1.19 per cent to close at 17,132.20. On Nifty 50, 42 stocks advanced while eight stocks declined. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and eight losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top ten gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low Bharti Airtel 662 6.7 626.05 668.1 625 Bajaj Finance 7529 5.07 7160 7598.8 7130 Hindalco 470 4.9 448 471.15 444.8 Eicher Motors 2674 4.7 2554 2697.9 2545 Shree Cement 28250 4.02 27150 28469 27048.75 IOC 110.95 3.35 108 111.3 107.4 Bajaj Finserv 17093.8 3.22 16500 17200 16428.25 Asain Paints 3200 2.94 3108.75 3210 3103.05 TCS 3797.9 2.61 3709.4 3804.1 3703.45 Adani Ports 747.25 2.36 732.3 754 728.1

Check out eight losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.



