Auro Infra gets appreciation award from CoalMin

Hyderabad: City-based Auro Infra Pvt Ltd, a multi-sector infrastructure company, on Thursday said it has been recognised by the Ministry of Coal, Government of India, with an Award of Appreciation in the Early Operationalisation category.

This recognition highlights the company’s prompt and efficient commencement of coal mining operations, contributing significantly to India’s energy sector, anAuro Infra Pvt Ltd press release mentioned.

The Company said that Ministry of Coal has implemented various initiatives to promote responsible mining practices and enhance industry standards. The Ministry has launched a Project Monitoring Unit (PMU) to facilitate the early operationalisation of coal mines. This PMU assists allottees in obtaining necessary approvals and permissions, thereby expediting the start of mining activities. Such measures are part of the government’s commitment to enhancing efficiency and promoting ease of doing business in the coal industry.

Auro Infra Pvt Ltd’sachievement in receiving the Award of Appreciation underscores the effectiveness of these initiatives, and sets a benchmark for other companies in the sector, it added.