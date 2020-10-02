Auto sales race ahead in September

New Delhi: Auto majors Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor led the recovery march of passenger vehicle (PV) sales in the domestic market during September, posting high double-digit growth as manufacturers bank on festive season demand to carry forward the momentum.



Tata Motors, Honda Cars India, Skoda Auto India, Kia Motors India also witnessed increase in their September sales. While companies like Mahindra & Mahindra and Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) saw decline in sales, they said demand is picking up and there is a lot more confidence in the dealers.

Market leader Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said its domestic sales increased 32.2 per cent to 1,52,608 units last month as against 1,15,452 units in September 2019.

The company's sales of mini cars comprising Alto and S-Presso stood at 27,246 units as compared to 20,085 units in the same month last year, up 35.7 per cent, while sales of compact cars, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, increased by 47.3 per cent to 84,213 units as against 57,179 cars in September last year.

Hyundai Motor India also reported a 23.6 per cent jump in its domestic sales to 50,313 units as against 40,705 units in September 2019.