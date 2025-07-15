Auto sector bags $1.3-bn deals in Q2

New Delhi: The automotive industry in India maintained its strategic momentum in Q2 of 2025, recording a total of 29 transactions valued at $1.3 billion, including public market activity, a report said on Monday.

The industry saw 28 deals worth $946 million, excluding IPOs and QIPs, according to Grant Thornton Bharat’s ‘Q2 Automotive Dealtracker.As per the report, the deal values declined 36 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ); however, they doubled compared to Q2 2024.

“This indicates a clear pivot toward higher-value transactions, and it also translated into a notable jump in average deal size — from $17 million to $34 million,” the report stated. The quarter’s activity was led by autotech and Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) segments, reflecting investor focus on scalable, tech-driven mobility solutions.Electric vehicles (EVs) remained the largest driver, accounting for 34 per cent of deal volumes and 39 per cent of deal values, the report noted. As per the report, shifting global trade dynamics, evolving domestic policies, and heightened investor appetite for innovation and clean mobility, India’s auto sector continues to transition toward a more sustainable and competitive future.