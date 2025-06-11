AVPL drones keep water bodies pest-free

Hyderabad: Amid the season of rain, many local initiatives are required to avoid diseases like dengue and malaria. To work towards the same, AVPL International deployed advanced medium category drones across Banjara Lake and Sangareddy Lake in Hyderabad to spray mosquito larvicide, targeting mosquito breeding grounds.

The initiative covered a total area of 3 acres over a two-day operation, marking the beginning of a year-long project aimed at comprehensive mosquito control in the region. A medium-category drone equipped with a centrifugal nozzle was used for the spraying, ensuring precise application of the larvicide while minimising human exposure and maximising coverage. The operations were conducted by a team comprising 2 pilots, trained and certified by AVPL’s DGCA-approved Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO). Speaking about the initiative, Preet Sandhuu, Founder and MD of AVPL International, said, “It is an honor to work towards this transformative public health and safety initiative. At AVPL, we are deeply committed to serving the nation, whether by nurturing talent or safeguarding communities for societal benefit.”

The use of drone technology to treat inaccessible water bodies, was a success ensuring comprehensive coverage and leaving no mosquito breeding grounds untreated. This targeted approach aims to significantly reduce the spread of vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria, creating a safer and healthier environment for Hyderabad’s residents.