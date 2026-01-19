Award Winning Longitude 77 Expands Footprint With Hyderabad Launch

Longitude 77, the Indian single malt from Pernod Ricard India, successfully launched in Hyderabad, captivating Hyderabad’s discerning connoisseurs with its rich blend of Indian craftsmanship and global expertise. The launch was celebrated through an exclusive event at The Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad, offering guests an unparalleled experience of authentic, contemporary Indian luxury.

Globally recognized for its exceptional quality, Longitude 77 has earned prestigious accolades, including Gold at the London Spirits Competition, The Global Spirit Masters by The Spirits Business and Monde Selection along with a Bronze at The International Wine & Spirits Competition. These awards reflect the brand’s unwavering commitment to excellence and its growing stature among the world’s finest whiskies. At the heart of Longitude 77 is a legacy of extraordinary craftsmanship. Brought to life by the master whisky makers behind iconic global names like Chivas, Glenlivet, and Jameson, Longitude 77 draws from over two centuries of whisky-making heritage, infusing generations of expertise, innovation, and artistry into every single bottle.

In the words of renowned whisky expert Jim Murray, “Longitude 77 displays clarity, balance, and complexity with effortless finesse - a true reflection of refined craftsmanship. The liquid is of gold standard; I would have scored it 94 points in my Whisky Bible. It stands shoulder to shoulder with some of the finest Scotch blends and single malts I’ve ever tasted. The maturation in the foothills of Nashik, expertly timed and influenced by natural temperature shifts, has resulted in something remarkable. This whisky is a testament to India’s emergence as a serious player in the global whisky landscape showcasing the country's ability to craft spirits of outstanding depth, quality, and distinction.”

Mahesh Patil, Master Blender of Longitude 77 expressed, “Crafting Longitude 77 has been a journey of passion and precision, drawing upon centuries of distilling expertise while celebrating India's unique terroir. Each batch represents our commitment to creating a world-class single malt that truly captures the essence of India. The cool, dry climate of Dindori Nashik, combined with our meticulous double maturation process in American Bourbon barrels and wine casks, creates the distinctive smoothness and complexity that defines Longitude 77. I am proud to see this exceptional liquid being appreciated by connoisseurs in Hyderabad, a city that truly understands and values premium craftsmanship.”

The evening at The Taj showcased Hyderabad’s diverse flavours, reimagined through contemporary, innovative presentations. The event culminated in an exclusive Longitude 77 tasting experience, celebrating the unique terroir of the region. The launch is a part of Longitude 77's carefully planned expansion strategy across India, focusing on markets with strong potential for premium whisky consumption.

Named after the 77° East longitude that runs through India, Longitude 77 reflects Pernod Ricard India’s commitment to innovation and world-class domestic production. This premium Indian single malt is crafted in small batches using locally sourced ingredients and double matured in American Bourbon barrels and wine casks, with additional aging in Dindori, Nashik. The result is a rich mahogany spirit with a smooth, full-bodied profile featuring notes of caramel, vanilla, and a hint of peat smoke. Presented in an indigo-colored matte finish box - a nod to the color India gave the world - the bottle features a distinctive map stamp with the 77° longitude line running north to south, complemented by a brand manifesto that captures the spirit of India’s rich cultural tapestry.

Longitude 77 is currently available across Maharashtra, Goa, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka, Dubai, and at Delhi and Mumbai Duty Free. As it continues to expand its footprint across India, the brand is committed to delivering a premium, convivial experience while setting a new benchmark for Indian whisky enthusiasts.