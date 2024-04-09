Bajaj Allianz Life introduces premium payment options on WhatsApp

New Delhi: Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance on Tuesday said that it partnered with Meta to introduce premium payment options on WhatsApp for customers to seamlessly manage their policies and payments all in one place.

With this, customers can effortlessly pay their premiums through various payment modes like net banking, credit cards, and UPI directly within the WhatsApp interface.

"With the new premium payment option on the platform, customers will now have an even more enhanced and seamless experience," Rajesh Krishnan, Chief Operations & Customer Experience Officer at Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, said in a statement.

"At Bajaj Allianz Life, we are constantly innovating to bring in customer-centric solutions to cater to the ever-evolving needs of our customers and help them keep their life goals on track," he added.

According to the company, this initiative simplifies the payment process, eliminating the need to switch between various payment apps and ensuring uninterrupted and efficient premium payments directly within WhatsApp, enhancing the overall customer experience.

Bajaj Allianz Life offers over 25 services on the app, and the new offering aims to make the customer experience more holistic, seamless, and convenient.

With WhatsApp Pay's end-to-end encryption, all transaction details will be protected, ensuring that only the sender and recipient can access them, the company mentioned.