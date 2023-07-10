  • Menu
Bandhan AMC rolls out new fund

Highlights

Hyderabad: Bandhan Mutual Fund has launched Bandhan Financial Services Fund, an open-ended equity scheme, investing on growth opportunities in the financial services sector. The new fund offer will open on Monday (July 10, 2023) and closes on Monday (July 24).

Vishal Kapoor, CEO, Bandhan AMC, said: “A significant portion of India’s economic growth is fueled by the financial services sector. It has been a key driver of returns for the capital market with the Financial Services Index growing 18x since inception compared to 10x for the Nifty-500 Index. The Bandhan Financial Services Fund will go beyond the traditional Banking sector by diversifying further with investments in Capital Markets, NBFCs, Insurance, and Fintech as well, providing investors with an opportunity to benefit from India’s long-term growth story.”

Sumit Agrawal, Fund Manager, Bandhan Financial Services Fund, added: “This has a bottom-up stock selection approach with flexible allocation across market cap segments, facilitating focus on growth-oriented companies that have proven competitive positioning, good management quality, and a robust earnings trajectory.”

The Bandhan Financial Services Fund will use a 3-factor model for stock selection.

