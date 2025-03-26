Bandhan Bank inks MoU with Indian Air Force to offer Shaurya Salary Account

Hyderabad: Bandhan Bank today announced that it has executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Air Force (IAF) to provide Bandhan Bank Shaurya Salary Account, a Corporate Salary account specially designed for defence personnel. IAF personnel can avail a host of exclusive benefits like a Zero Balance savings account, protection for self and family, and attractive interest rates amongst others from more than 1700 branches of Bandhan Bank. The collaboration with IAF for the Shaurya Salary Account is in addition to the Bank being a SPARSH Service Centre to the Defence personnel where the Bank partnered with the Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA) to establish SPARSH Service Centres for providing services to Defence pensioners and their families through 557 designated branches.

The MoU was signed by Air Vice Marshal Updesh Sharma VSM, Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Accounts & Air Veterans), Ministry of Defence and Debraj Saha, Head – Government Business Group, Bandhan Bank in the presence of Mr. Sujoy Roy, Head - Branch Banking, Bandhan Bank, Ms Swati Dutt, Head- Central Government Business, Bandhan Bank along with other officials from IAF and Bandhan Bank.

Commenting on this partnership, Rajinder Babbar, Executive Director and Chief Business Officer at Bandhan Bank, said, “As a leading pan-India universal bank, Bandhan Bank is deeply committed to supporting the nation through every initiative we undertake. Through enduring partnerships with key government organizations, we take great pride in our legacy of providing world-class banking solutions, built on the trust and confidence that these esteemed institutions place in us. With state-of-the-art digital platforms, an extensive branch network, and a customer-centric approach, we are excited to strengthen our partnership with the Indian Air Force and deliver a superior banking experience.”

Speaking on the occasion, Debraj Saha, Head – Government Business Group, Bandhan Bank, said, “This partnership with the Indian Air Force is a significant milestone for us. We are honoured to collaborate with the IAF to offer seamless solutions through the Shaurya Salary Account with personalized services tailored to serve their banking requirements.”

Bandhan Bank has built enduring partnerships with key organisations. The Reserve Bank of India has appointed the Bandha Bank as an Agency Bank and has been authorised by the Central Boards of Direct Taxes and Indirect Taxes for collections of taxes, and disbursement of Central Civil Pension and Railway Pensions among others.