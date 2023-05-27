Live
Bank Holidays in June 2023: Banks to be closed for 7 days in Telangana
In June 2023, all the banks across Telangana will remain closed for seven days.
The Reserve Bank of India plans bank holidays and differs with each state. There is only one occasion in June – Eid al-Adha. Most of the state’s banks are open during the month except on second Saturdays and Sundays.
In June 2023, all the banks will remain closed for 7 days, i.e., the holiday list includes four Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, and Eid al-Adha. Banks observe only gazetted holidays across the country.
Bank Holidays in June 2023
• June 4 – Sunday
• June 10 – Second Saturday
• June 11 – Sunday
• June 18 – Sunday
• June 24 – Fourth Saturday
• June 25 – Sunday
• June 29 – Eid al-Adha
*This holiday list is subject to change
Guidance for Customers
Please note that the central government holidays apply to all banks, the public and the private sector. Though the holiday dates may vary from one bank to another, there may also be other state-wise bank holidays. About the state holidays, customers are advised to visit their respective bank branches and find the exact dates. Please note that banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.
The RBI list mentions three types of holidays: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks Closing of Accounts. However, ATMs and mobile banking will be available during these holidays.