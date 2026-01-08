New Year And Healthier Choices

As the New Year begins, health and wellness goals are once again taking centre stage for millions of Indians, with weight management emerging as one of the most common resolutions. Reflecting this renewed focus on mindful living, a new YouGov survey conducted in association with the Almond Board of California highlights a growing preference for California Almonds as a daily, morning-friendly food choice among consumers seeking balanced nutrition, satiety, and sustainable weight control.

The survey, carried out across 16 Indian cities, reveals a strong shift towards holistic wellness. An overwhelming 92 per cent of respondents expressed keen interest in health and nutrition, while 51 per cent reported following an active lifestyle that includes daily exercise. Additionally, nearly 63 per cent said they are actively trying to manage their weight, often by adopting consistent habits such as regular workouts, increased water intake, and reduced sugar consumption.

Within this broader lifestyle reset, almonds have emerged as a popular dietary staple. Close to 40 per cent of respondents said they consume almonds daily, with around 30 per cent eating them first thing in the morning and 22 per cent including them as part of breakfast. Purchase patterns remain robust, with 43 per cent buying almonds monthly and another 44 per cent purchasing them weekly or bi-weekly. Preferences vary, as 30 per cent opt for soaked or soaked-and-peeled almonds, while 25 per cent consume them raw. Among dry fruit consumers, a striking 86 per cent choose almonds, underlining their widespread appeal.

The motivations behind almond consumption are closely linked to health awareness. More than half of respondents associate almonds with overall wellness, while 41 per cent link them to immunity and 39 per cent to maintaining protein intake. Three-fourths of those surveyed said almonds are a regular part of their routine for essential nutrients, and 84 per cent agreed they are a healthy food option. Nearly 40 per cent even track calories or macronutrients when consuming almonds, reflecting growing nutrition consciousness.

Weight management, in particular, stands out as a key driver. About 70 per cent believe almonds support healthy weight goals, while 82 per cent reported better control over munching and weight after including them regularly in their diets. Nearly 47 per cent said they have replaced unhealthy snacks with almonds, citing their fibre, protein content, and convenience. While 66 per cent acknowledge that other nuts can also aid weight management, almonds remain the preferred choice due to their superior fibre content and nutrient density. This trust translates into advocacy, with 85 per cent recommending almonds to others and 64 per cent believing they are suitable for all age groups.

Nutrition experts echo these findings. Nutrition and Wellness Consultant Sheela Krishnaswamy noted that consumers are increasingly seeking practical, expert-backed guidance rather than quick fixes. She added that almonds naturally feature in these conversations because of their familiarity, versatility, and nutrient profile, which includes 15 essential nutrients that support satiety and mindful snacking. Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head – Dietetics, Max Healthcare, also highlighted almonds’ role in managing hunger and sustaining energy, making them a practical choice for weight management and active lifestyles.

Cultural habits further reinforce almond consumption, with over half of respondents using almonds regularly in traditional dishes, particularly in North, Central, and Western India. As Indians embark on their New Year wellness journeys, the survey underscores how California Almonds have become an integral part of everyday routines, helping make healthier choices simpler, sustainable, and deeply rooted in daily life.