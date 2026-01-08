Deepika Singh calls meeting India’s blind women’s cricket team a life-changing experience

Popular television actress Deepika Singh recently shared an emotional note after meeting India’s blind women’s cricket team, describing the interaction as deeply humbling and profoundly inspiring. Taking to Instagram, the actress said the experience reaffirmed her belief in the power of the human spirit and meaningful connections beyond physical limitations.

Sharing a series of pictures and videos from the meeting, Deepika reflected on how the team’s warmth, courage, and love left a lasting impression on her. She revealed that the players’ sharp recall of her dialogues from Diya Aur Baati Hum and her current show Mangal Lakshmi deeply moved her.

“Some love truly sees beyond sight. Meeting the blind women cricket team — from Diya Aur Baati Hum to Mangal Lakshmi — left my heart full and my soul humbled,” Deepika wrote. She added that their unwavering affection, strong memory, and indomitable spirit reminded her why her journey as an actor truly matters. “I hold these incredible women in the highest regard, always. Grateful beyond words,” she said.

Currently seen as Mangal in Mangal Lakshmi, Deepika also expressed gratitude to the show’s producer for bringing her back to television. She shared that the role not only marked her return to the small screen but also gave her an opportunity to reconnect with her fans. “Because I’m working again, I’m able to meet them,” she noted, thanking audiences for continuing to support her work.

The actress further acknowledged the makers of Diya Aur Baati Hum for casting her as IPS Sandhya Rathi, a character that remains iconic in Indian television history. She extended her thanks to the channel, producers, and the Film City Goregaon management for facilitating the memorable meeting.

Deepika’s heartfelt post has resonated with fans, drawing praise for her sincerity and for highlighting the strength and resilience of India’s blind women cricketers.