Youth face career challenges due to weak communication skills

Hyderabad: In an increasingly competitive academic and professional environment, experts caution that public speaking has become a decisive factor in a youth’s career success. While degrees and technical knowledge remain important, the inability to communicate confidently is emerging as a major stumbling block in career progression for young Indians.

Public speaking today goes far beyond stage performances. It plays a crucial role in elocution contests, debates, youth festivals, panel discussions, group discussions, and job interviews. Young individuals who struggle to express themselves often fail to gain recognition, despite having strong academic or professional credentials. “Many talented youths lose opportunities not because they lack ability, but because they cannot present their competence convincingly,” says a communication expert. “In interviews and group discussions, silence is often mistaken for lack of confidence or leadership potential.” Recruiters and institutions increasingly evaluate how candidates articulate ideas, respond to questions, and handle pressure situations. Youth who cannot speak up confidently often remain invisible, while more articulate peers move ahead faster in careers and leadership roles.

Public speaking also shapes leadership development. Participation in debates, panels, student bodies, and public forums helps youth gain confidence, recognition, and influence. Those who master communication skills early stand out, while others with equal or greater knowledge struggle to be noticed.