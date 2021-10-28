Bank Holidays in November 2021: Banks in Telangana to be closed for 9 days

In November 2021, all the banks will remain closed for nine days, i.e. the holiday list includes Diwali, Bhai Dooj, Guru Nanak Jayanti four Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays. Only gazetted holidays are observed by banks all across the country.



November 2021

• November 4 – Thursday- Diwali

• November 6 – Saturday- Bhai Dooj/ Diwali Holiday

• November 7 – Sunday

• November 13 – Second Saturday

• November 14 – Sunday

• November 19 – Friday- Guru Nanak Jayanti

• November 21 – Sunday

• November 27 – Fourth Saturday

• November 28 – Sunday

*This holiday list is subject to change

Guidance for Customers

Please note that the central government holidays apply to all banks, the public and the private sector. Though the holiday dates in November may vary from one bank to another and there are also be other state-wise bank holidays.

When it comes to state holidays, customers are advised to visit their respective bank branches and find out the exact dates of holidays. Please note that banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

If you keep a track of these holidays, it will help you plan bank transaction activities in a better way. You can even plan your holidays well, for long weekends.