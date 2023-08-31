Live
Bank Holidays in September 2023: Banks in Telangana to be closed for 9 days
In September 2023, all the banks across Telangana will remain closed for nine days.
The Reserve Bank of India plans bank holidays and differs with each state. Most of the state’s banks are open during the month except on the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.
In September 2023, all the banks will remain closed for 9 days, i.e., the holiday list includes four Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, Krishna Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi and Milad un Nabi. Banks observe only gazetted holidays across the country.
Bank Holidays in September 2023
September 3 – Sunday
September 7 – Thursday, Krishna Janmashtami
September 9 – Second Saturday
September 10 – Sunday
September 17 – Sunday
September 18 – Monday, Ganesh Chaturthi
September 23 – Fourth Saturday
September 24 – Sunday
September 28 – Thursday, Milad un Nabi
*This holiday list is subject to change
Guidance for Customers
Please note that the central government holidays apply to all banks, the public and the private sector. Though the holiday dates may vary from one bank to another, there may also be other state-wise bank holidays. About the state holidays, customers are advised to visit their respective bank branches and find the exact dates. Please note that banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.
The RBI list mentions three types of holidays: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks Closing of Accounts. However, ATMs and mobile banking will be available during these holidays.