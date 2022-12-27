Bank Holidays January 2023: Banks to be closed for 8 days in Telangana

Bank holidays are planned by the Reserve Bank of India and differ with each state. Most of the state's banks are open during the month except on second Saturdays and Sundays. There are not many festivals in January.



In January 2023, all the banks will remain closed for eight days, i.e.the holiday list includes Republic Day, five Sundays, and second and fourth Saturdays. Banks observe only gazetted holidays all across the country.

January 2023

• January 1 – Sunday

• January 8 – Sunday

• January 14 – Saturday – Second Saturday

• January 15 – Sunday

• January 22 – Sunday

• January 26 – Thursday – Republic Day

• January 28 – Saturday – Fourth Saturday

• January 29 – Sunday

*This holiday list is subject to change



Guidance for Customers Please note that the central government holidays apply to all banks, the public and the private sector. Though the holiday dates may vary from one bank to another, there may also be other state-wise bank holidays.

Regarding state holidays, customers are advised to visit their respective bank branches and find the exact dates. Please note that banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

There are three types of holidays mentioned in the RBI list– holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement holidays,and Banks Closing of Accounts. However, ATMs and mobile banking will also be available during these holidays.