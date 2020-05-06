Bank of Baroda's CSR initiative

Hyderabad: Bank of Baroda (BoB), Telangana Region, has distributed essential goods to migrant works at various parts of Hyderabad on Wednesday. The bank's branches at Hitech City, Gachibowli, Madhapur in the city have undertaken the corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity.



Migrant workers expressed their happiness over the kind gesture and charity of Bank of Baroda officials during the Covid-19 crisis. BoB officials K Vijaya Raju, Regional Head, B R C Murthy, DRM, M K Goyal, branch manager, Hitech City branch, Mary Sunanda, branch manager, Gachibowli branch and other officers Shobha Rani, Sindhura and Srinivas were present, according to a press release.