Banks Holidays in July 2021: Banks to remain closed for 7 days

Banks Holidays in July 2021: All the banks will remain closed for seven days in July 2021, i.e. the holiday list includes; four Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays and Eid-al-Adha.

Different states will have special public holidays accordingly. Therefore, customers are advised to plan their bank-related work as per the bank holidays.



July 2021



July 04 – Sunday



July 10 – Second Saturday

July 11 – Sunday

July 18 – Sunday/Bonalu

July 21 – Wednesday- Bakrid/ Eid-al-Adha

July 24 – Fourth Saturday/ Guru Purnima

July 25 – Sunday

* The above holiday list is subject to change.



Guidance for Customers



Please note that the central government holidays apply to all banks, the public and the private sector. Though the holiday dates may vary from one bank to another and there may also be other state-wise bank holidays.



When it comes to state holidays, customers are advised to visit their respective bank branch and find out the exact dates. Please note that banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

