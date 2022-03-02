Banks to be closed for 13 days in March

Hyderabad: Banks will remain closed for 13 days in this month. Of the 13 holidays, seven are as per the calendar of the Reserve Bank of India, and the others are as per regional festivities or public holidays in several States.

The 13 days are not applicable for all banks across the country with differences in each State. On March 18 banks will remain closed in various States on account of Holi. On March 3, banks in Gangtok (Sikkim) will be closed on account of Losar. The next day, Chapchar Kut, will be celebrated in Aizawl (Mizoram), leading to closure of bank branches there.

On March 17 banks in a few States will be closed on the occasion of Holika Dahan. Some cities will keep banks closed on March 19, due to Holi festivities. On March 22 bank branches in Patna will remain closed due to Bihar Diwas.

The other holidays are on Saturdays and Sundays. The RBI has classified the holidays into three categories—Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks' Closing of Accounts.