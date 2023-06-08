  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

Banks to issue Rupay prepaid forex cards: RBI

Reserve Bank of India
x

Reserve Bank of India

Highlights

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to permit banks to issue Rupay prepaid foreign exchange (forex) cards for Indians travelling abroad, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Chennai: The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to permit banks to issue Rupay prepaid foreign exchange (forex) cards for Indians travelling abroad, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The decision is part of the internationalisation of the Rupay card.

Announcing the decision of the MPC that met for three days from June 6 - 8, Das said the Rupay debit and credit cards are gaining increased acceptance abroad.

He said the banks are now permitted to issue Rupay prepaid forex cards for Indians travelling abroad.

Das said the Rupay prepaid forex cards will expand the payment options for Indians going abroad.

The RBI Governor also said Rupay cards will also be enabled for issuance in foreign jurisdictions.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X