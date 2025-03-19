Live
- Pareshan Boys Imran, Harsha Sai Abscond After Police Crack Down on Betting App Promotion
- After Rabri Devi and Tej Pratap, ED questions Lalu Prasad in IRCTC land-for-job case
- Sunita Williams returns from space, politicians hail India's daughter for her achievements
- GMR Hyderabad International Airport Connects Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam through VietJet
- Dreams have no upper limits: Kerala Speaker congratulates Sunita Williams
- Telangana Budget: Key Updates on Ration Cards, Civil Supplies
- Is New Bus Terminal on Cards at Aramgrah to Reduce Stress on MGBS, JBS?
- Nara Lokesh Announces Rating System for Schools
- Lookout notices for 69 Bangladeshi infiltrators possessing Indian passports
- 46,000 police posts lying vacant in West Bengal
Barclays Bank infuses Rs 2,300 cr into India ops
Mumbai: British lender Barclays on Tuesday announced a Rs2,300-crore capital infusion into India operations. The infusion by the head office into...
Mumbai: British lender Barclays on Tuesday announced a Rs2,300-crore capital infusion into India operations. The infusion by the head office into Barclays Bank PLC India must be seen as a reaffirmation of its long-term commitment to one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, as per a statement.
The infusion will strengthen the bank’s balance sheet and help grow its businesses across the investment and private banks, it said. It will enable the bank to expand its reach to a wider client base across corporate and financial sponsor clients and ultra-high-net-worth individuals in India, the statement added. The bank last injected Rs3,000 crore in 2021, and the latest investment takes the bank’s total invested capital to over Rs12,400 crore.
“India’s economic potential continues to present attractive opportunities for Barclays to grow its business,” its interim head of markets for Asia Pacific and country chief executive for India Jaideep Khanna said.