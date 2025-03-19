Barclays Bank infuses Rs 2,300 cr into India ops

Mumbai: British lender Barclays on Tuesday announced a Rs2,300-crore capital infusion into India operations. The infusion by the head office into Barclays Bank PLC India must be seen as a reaffirmation of its long-term commitment to one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, as per a statement.

The infusion will strengthen the bank’s balance sheet and help grow its businesses across the investment and private banks, it said. It will enable the bank to expand its reach to a wider client base across corporate and financial sponsor clients and ultra-high-net-worth individuals in India, the statement added. The bank last injected Rs3,000 crore in 2021, and the latest investment takes the bank’s total invested capital to over Rs12,400 crore.

“India’s economic potential continues to present attractive opportunities for Barclays to grow its business,” its interim head of markets for Asia Pacific and country chief executive for India Jaideep Khanna said.